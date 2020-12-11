Windjammers 2 vertraagd

Windjammers 2 is wederom vertraagd. Oorspronkelijk stond de game gepland voor 2019, voordat het werd uitgesteld naar begin 2020. Dit jaar waren er verdacht weinig updates te vinden over de sporttitel, en nu, aan het eind van het jaar, blijkt dat de game vertraagd is naar 2021. Het is niet duidelijk wanneer de game in 2021 zal verschijnen.

Het team van Windjammers gaf onderstaande verklaring:

Greetings everyone,

For the first time ever since its official reveal, Windjammers 2 was playable at Steam Summer Festival last June. Many of you jumped in this online event and we can’t thank you enough for answering the Windjammers 2 call. You shared a lot of positive feedback on the overall direction of Windjammers 2 (game design, gameplay, etc.) but also mixed opinions that caught our attention.

We analyzed in depth all these mixed opinions regarding some stuff including the lack of rollback for the online mode, which was unanimously praised in everyone’s feedback. We had to do something because Windjammers 2‘s online mode is also meant to encourage the competitive community to get into the game. We started to fix and add what was necessary. Nevertheless, these changes caused delays and as a result, forced us to postpone the release date to 2021.

This decision is a tough one and it has serious consequences for all of us but we think it’s fair enough if it allows us to give you the Windjammers 2 you expect and you deserve. Windjammers 2 is an ambitious project that we love and that we cannot ruin with wrong decisions that could jeopardize its quality.

We hope that you understand our decision and that despite the delay, you will enjoy this new adventure with family, friends, or rivals. We’ll give you news about the game more regularly (content, characters, stages, etc.) and we apologize for our silence which lasted far too long. The release date will be revealed in due time and whenever it’s set in stone, we’ll let you know.

Best regards,

Windjammers 2 Team