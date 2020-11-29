Bandai Namco houdt Black Friday sale in de eShop

Nieuwe games nodig om de kerst vakantie door te komen?

Ook Bandai Namco is van te partij met het uitdelen van grote kortingen tijdens Black Friday. Games zoals Dark Souls, Digimon Story en Sword Art Online liggen voor het oprapen. Bekijk de volledige lijst van afgeprijsde games hieronder:

Dark Souls: Remastered – $19.99 (was $39.99)

Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition – $24.99 (was $49.99)

Disney Tsum Tsum Festival – $19.99 (was $49.99)

Doraemon Story of Seasons – $24.99 (was $49.99)

God Eater 3 – $14.99 (was $59.99)

Jump Force Deluxe Edition – $29.99 (was $49.99)

Little Nightmares Complete Edition – $7.49 (was $29.99)

My Hero One’s Justice – $14.99 (was $59.99)

My Hero One’s Justice 2 – $29.99 (was $59.99)

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto – $29.99 (was $49.99)

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy – $19.99 (was $39.99)

Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch – $14.99 (was $49.99)

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 – $29.99 (was $59.99)

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Complete Edition – $14.99 (was $59.99)

De bovenstaande deals gelden in de eShop tot 2 december 2020, wees er dus snel bij!