Ontwikkeling Monster Hunter Rise had last van pandemie

Capcom president Haruhiro Tsujimoto heeft interessante weetjes gedeeld over de nieuwe Monster Hunter, Monster Hunter Rise. Dit deed hij in een interview met financiële krant Nikkei. Zo vertelde hij o.a. over hoe het coronavirus impact heeft gehad op de ontwikkeling van Monster Hunter Rise, en de toevoeging van nieuwe spelelementen.

Onderstaande quotes zijn vertaald door Nintendo Everything:

“The point of the Switch is that you’re able to pull it out and play it no matter where you are. Whether it’s during a commute or while lying in bed, I think fans will be pleased with the fact you can play Monster Hunter anywhere. We’ve incorporated elements that haven’t been in previous titles such as new air mobility options and also added a new dog character (Palamute) who will accompany players on hunts.

We’ve already started taking pre-orders for the game and so far, they’re where we expected them to be. Due to the pandemic, development was suspended for nearly a month and the release was delayed to March 2021, so we’re expecting the bulk of the game’s earnings to come in the next financial year. With the release of a new title, there’s an ‘announcement effect’ that helps spread the word about the game and we’re expecting this title to sell as well as previous entries like Monster Hunter: World.”