Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory onthult alle liedjes die in het spel voorkomen

Check snel of je favoriete nummer ertussen zit!

Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory is een ritmische spin-off van de Kingdom Hearts franchise. In dit spel heb je controle over verschillende bekende Kingdom Hearts personages die zich delven in de muziek. Het pakt dingen iets anders aan dan zijn voorgangers, je bevecht vijanden namelijk met ritme. Zit je als speler op de ritme? Dan maak je al snel korte metten met je vijanden.

Het belangrijkste aan zo een ritmische game is natuurlijk de muziek dat erin voorkomt. Er zijn géén nummers verbonden aan DLC of andere spel aankopen. Zit jouw favoriete Kingdom Hearts liedje ertussen? Kijk snel in de lijst hieronder:

KINGDOM HEARTS

Dive into the Heart -Destati-

Destiny Islands

Bustin’ Up on the Beach

Kairi I

Night of Fate

Destiny’s Force

Traverse Town

Shrouding Dark Cloud

Welcome to Wonderland

To Our Surprise

Olympus Coliseum

Go for it!

Squirming Evil

Hand in Hand

A Day in Agrabah

Arabian Dream

A Very Small Wish

Monstrous Monstro

Under the Sea

An Adventure in Atlantica

This is Halloween

Spooks of Halloween Town

Captain Hook’s Pirate Ship

Pirate’s Gigue

Hollow Bastion

Scherzo di Notte

End of the World

Fragments of Sorrow

Guardando nel buio

Simple and Clean

KINGDOM HEARTS FINAL MIX

One-Winged Angel (from FINAL FANTASY VII)

Another Side

KINGDOM HEARTS Re: Chain of Memories

The Force in You

Naminé

Castle Oblivion

Forgotten Challenge

Lord of the Castle

KINGDOM HEARTS II

Sanctuary ~opening version~

Lazy Afternoons

Sinister Sundown

Tension Rising

The 13th Struggle

Roxas

Sora

The Afternoon Streets

Working Together

Magical Mystery

Reviving Hollow Bastion

Scherzo di Notte

Desire for All That Is Lost

Waltz of the Damned

Dance of the Daring

The Home of Dragons

Fields of Honor

Vim and Vigor

The Underworld

What Lies Beneath

Rowdy Rumble

Monochrome Dreams

Old Friends, Old Rivals

Part of Your World

Adventures in the Savannah

Savannah Pride

Space Paranoids

Byte Bashing

Sinister Shadows

The 13th Dilemma

Sacred Moon

Deep Drive

Riku

Darkness of the Unknown

KINGDOM HEARTS II -FINAL MIX-

What A Surprise?!

Happy Holidays!

The Other Promise

Rage Awakened

Fate of the Unknown

KINGDOM HEARTS 358/2 Days

Musique pour la tristesse de Xion

Secret of Neverland

Crossing to Neverland

Fight and Away

Vector to the Heavens

Another Side -Battle Ver.-

KINGDOM HEARTS Birth By Sleep

The Promised Beginning

Future Masters

Terra

The Secret Whispers

Risky Romp

Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo

Castle Escapade

The Silent Forest

The Rustling Forest

The Tumbling

Ventus

Enter the Darkness

Radiant Garden

Black Garden

Black Powder

The Encounter -Birth by Sleep Version-

Mickey Mouse March

Up Down Adventure

Hau’oli, Hau’oli

Mákaukau?

Daydream upon Neverland

Neverland’s Scherzo

Rage Awakened -The Origin-

Aqua

Dismiss

KINGDOM HEARTS Re: coded

Wonder of Electron

No More Bugs!!

KINGDOM HEARTS 3D [Dream Drop Distance]

Traverse in Trance

Hand to Hand

CALLING – KINGDOM MIX –

Le Sanctuaire

La Cloche

Majestic Wings

Access the Grid

Digital Domination

The Fun Fair

Prankster’s Party

One for All

All for One

Sacred Distance

Deep Drop

L’Oscurita dell’Ignot

L’Impeto Oscuro

The Eye of Darkness

KINGDOM HEARTS 0.2 Birth by Sleep -A fragmentary passage-

Wave of Darkness I

KINGDOM HEARTS III

You’ve Got a Friend in Me – KINGDOM HEARTS III Version –

Happy Hair Day

Monster Smash!

Let It Go

Robot Overdrive

Graveyard Labyrinth

Rise of the Union

Don’t Think Twice

KINGDOM HEARTS Orchestra -World Tour- Album

Destati

Piano Collections KINGDOM HEARTS

Hand in Hand

Working Together – Allegro vivace

Sora – Allegro con brio

Piano Collections KINGDOM HEARTS FIELD & BATTLE

Medley of Conflict

Other Titles

Circle of Life

A Whole New World

Beauty and the Beast