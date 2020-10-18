Warner Bros. was onzeker over Mortal Kombat 11 op de Switch

In een panel tijdens Big Digital 2020, een game developer congres in Brazilië, heeft Nintendo onthuld dat Warner Bros. niet zeker was over Mortal Kombat 11 op de Switch. Dit liet Scott Hawking, het hoofd van developer relaties, weten tijdens zijn presentatie.

Hij vertelde over het feit dat toen hij de eerste werkende versie ging spelen hij de vraag kreeg of Nintendo het echt wilde. Het zou namelijk niet passen bij het kindvriendelijke van het bedrijf. Uiteindelijk is het spel toch verschenen en heeft het flink verkocht. De kern van het verhaal is dat ook al is Nintendo kindvriendelijk, er is een publiek voor allerlei soorten spellen.

“When Warner Bros. got the first playable build of Mortal Kombat 11 up and running on Nintendo Switch, I flew down and met with the team down in southern California. One of the executives there was meeting with me and showing me the game, and we were playing it, and he looks at me and he says, ‘Scott, are you sure Nintendo wants this game on Nintendo Switch?’ And I said, ‘Yes, we absolutely want this game.’



He was concerned because it’s a mature-rated title that it wouldn’t be Nintendo-friendly. But clearly after seeing the first month’s worth of sales and see it be the number one game on the platform, it shows that yes, there is an audience. There’s an audience for lots of different types of content on the platform, and this was a big success.”

