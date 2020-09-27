Michel Ancel onder vuur vanwege giftige werksfeer

Eerder deze week verscheen het nieuws dat de bedenker van Rayman en Beyond Good and Evil, Michel Ancel, Ubisoft heeft verlaten. Volgens zijn eigen bericht was dit om meer met zijn tweede passie te doen. Hij zou gaan werken in de natuur en games achter zich laten.

Toen werden er al vraagtekens gezet bij de timing van zijn vertrek. Ubisoft zit namelijk midden in een reorganisatie nadat vele hooggeplaatste mensen ontslagen zijn door klachten van werknemers.

De Franse krant Liberation heeft nu een reportage dat het vertrek te maken heeft met een giftige werksfeer. Zijn management tijdens de ontwikkeling van Beyond Good and Evil 2 was blijkbaar zo slecht dat er schijnbaar extra managers aan het team werden toegevoegd. Daarnaast heeft een flink deel van het team last van depressie, uitputting en burn-outs.

Een anonieme werknemer liet Liberation ook het volgende weten: “He is capable of explaining to you that you are a genius, that your idea is wonderful, then to dismantle you in a meeting, saying that you are nothing but shit, that your work is worth nothing, and not speak to you for a month.” (Vertaald door Kotaku)

Ubisoft heeft aan Kotaku laten weten dat Ancel inderdaad onderzocht werd. Er is dus aanzienlijke kans dat Ancel deed alsof die vrijwillig weg ging om zijn reputatie te redden. Echter nadat de reportage van Liberation online ging heeft Michel nog een bericht op Instagram geplaatst waar hij het “fake news” noemt. Het is dus nog even afwachten hoe dit verder uit zal spelen.

Fake News

Take few people with rage and jealousy and let them speak in the name of hundreds. Publish the news fast so that it combines with sexual harassment from other news at Ubi soft. I this serious? Is this what you expect from a national newspaper. I will fight for the truth because such accusations are a shame . I worked hard on every of my projects and always had respect for the teams. The accusations are wrong . 1- Toxic management : I am not managing the team. I bring a vision and producers and managers decide what to do , when and how. They are powerful people in the making of such a big projects. Why don’t the journalist speaks about them?

2- I always change my mind : false. E.g. I’ve spent years explaining why the city should not be re done from scratch. Hours explaining that characters were good enough and did not need to be redone . Same for planets and all. But sometimes some people in the team changed things despite my advices. Managers are here to solve this.

3- the 2017 demo was fake and was a video: false . The 2017 demo was solid and made possible the 2018 demo. As opposed to what is in the news, the 2018 demo had the right details , was using real streaming, procedural generation and was playable online. This was a masterpiece of technology.

The news from liberation contains fake Informations revealed by few people who wants to destroy me and the projects . This can’t be done without me fighting every single lines of that news. I’ve offered the journalist the opportunity to take enough time to look at all the mistakes. Let’s see what he will do .

Michel Ancel