The Game Awards zal 11 december plaatsvinden

De show van Geoff Keighley zal ook dit jaar weer de wereld rond streamen. Wel iets anders dan normaal.

Dit maakte het officiële kanaal van The Game Awards bekend via onder andere Twitter. De show zal in Nederland op 11 december van 01:00 tot 05:00 te zien zijn op online kanalen en zal geen publiek hebben.

Door de unieke pure online versie is er wel iets unieks mogelijk. Dit jaar zal de show namelijk vanaf drie locaties gepresenteerd worden. Naast de standaard locatie Los Angeles zal er ook uit Londen en Tokio gestreamd worden.

Geoff Keighley had het volgende te zeggen over de opkomende editie:

“The thing that I’m worried about more than anything is that – there’s so much anticipation for the show – is that we don’t have big games to announce to the fans, then that becomes a disappointment too. So I talked to all the game companies and they’re like ‘no, we’ve got great content to kind of show fans around games,’ and they’re really excited to show that. So yeah, it’s gonna be super interesting at the end of the year to see what comes out at the top.”

THE GAME AWARDS

Thursday, December 10



LIVE FROM

🔴 Los Angeles

🔴 London

🔴 Tokyo



— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) September 23, 2020