Dev update Switch versie Doom Eternal

Het is alweer een half jaar geleden dat Doom Eternal naar de Ps4, Xbox en PC kwam. De Switch versie laat momenteel nog steeds op zich wachten, en alhoewel we nog steeds geen idee hebben hoelang dit nog duurt weten we wel dat het “de goede kant” opgaat. Tijdens een PAX Online x EGX Digital sessie gaf Doom Eternal executive producer Marty Stratton namelijk een update.

Hij gaf aan dat de Switch versie bijna klaar is, en dat hij in de “not too distant future.” zal worden laten zien. Ook gaf hij aan dat “we’re trying to be very uncompromising with what it needs to be because there’s a high demand for it.” Hieronder kun je het hele verhaal lezen.

“I wish I could give you specifics. I read all the comments, and when we say anything about Doom Eternal, there’s always the one out of every five comments is, ‘Yeah, how about you tell us about the Switch?’ I know people are anxious.

We’re trying to make it the best version of the game it possibly can be, so we’ve been working with Panic Button. They’re also like everybody in work from home. It’s taken a little bit longer to get there, but we want it to be everything it possibly can be. It’s very close, and we’re trying to be very uncompromising with what it needs to be because there’s a high demand for it. We will be talking about it again in the not too distant future. It is close, but I can’t say exactly how close.”