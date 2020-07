Datamine Animal Crossing-update hint naar toekomstige content

So, quick summary of hints about possible future things:



– New ‘35_Gyroid’ ItemKind

– New ‘VgtTomato’, ‘VgtWheat’, ‘VgtSugarCane’, ‘VgtPotato’, ‘VgtCarrot’, ‘VgtSquash’ map Fg items

– New bush type (Plumeria)



They’ve also hidden some of the references to sewing and cooking DIYs