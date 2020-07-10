Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 1.3.1 vrijgegeven

Er zijn een paar fouten opgelost!
Vorige week bracht Nintendo een update uit voor Animal Crossing: New Horizons. In deze update konden we een bommetje maken in het water en keerde Pascal terug. Daarnaast werd piraat Gulivarr geïntroduceerd. Vanochtend is er een nieuwe update uitgebracht welke wat bugs oplost. Zo is onder andere de Zen Brug-bug gepatched. De officiële patchnotes kun je hieronder lezen.
Fixed the following issues:
- Addressed issue where players could not properly use a zen bridge or red zen bridge placed on top of a cliff (third tier).
- Addressed issue where a wet suit would not be available for sale within Nook’s Cranny.
- Addressed issue where hermit crabs would appear in places other than the beach.
- Addressed issue where a dialogue bubble would improperly appear after speaking with island residents.
