Nieuwe bestandsgroottes Switch-titels bekend

Met onder andere Ninjala, Night Call en The Almost Gone.
Er zijn weer een hoop nieuwe bestandsgroottes te vinden in de Nintendo eShop. De grootste van deze week is Caretaker en neemt 4,2GB in beslag. De kleinste van deze week is Unitied en neemt 57MB in beslag. Ga jij een van deze titels halen? Laat het ons weten in de reacties.
- Caretaker – 4,2GB
- Grimshade – 3,3GB
- Urban Flow – 2,9GB
- Demon’s Rise: War for the Deep – 2,3GB
- Ninjala – 2,0GB
- Iron Wings – 1,9GB
- The Great Perhaps – 1,9GB
- Night Call – 1,7GB
- Holy Potatoes! What The Hell?! – 1,5GB
- Pachi Pachi On A Roll – 1006MB
- Towaga: Among Shadows – 996MB
- Mr. Driller DrillLand – 727MB
- Elden: Path of the Forgotten – 675MB
- City Driving Simulator – 664MB
- Infini – 537MB
- Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour – 454MB
- the StoryTale – 305MB
- The Almost Gone – 263MB
- Conjurer Andy’s Repeatable Dungeon – 228MB
- Quell Zen – 177MB
- Sudoky – 138MB
- Unitied – 57,0MB
