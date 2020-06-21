Nieuwe bestandsgroottes Switch-titels bekend

Met onder andere Ninjala, Night Call en The Almost Gone.

Er zijn weer een hoop nieuwe bestandsgroottes te vinden in de Nintendo eShop. De grootste van deze week is Caretaker en neemt 4,2GB in beslag. De kleinste van deze week is Unitied en neemt 57MB in beslag. Ga jij een van deze titels halen? Laat het ons weten in de reacties. Caretaker – 4,2GB

Grimshade – 3,3GB

Urban Flow – 2,9GB

Demon’s Rise: War for the Deep – 2,3GB

Ninjala – 2,0GB

Iron Wings – 1,9GB

The Great Perhaps – 1,9GB

Night Call – 1,7GB

Holy Potatoes! What The Hell?! – 1,5GB

Pachi Pachi On A Roll – 1006MB

Towaga: Among Shadows – 996MB

Mr. Driller DrillLand – 727MB

Elden: Path of the Forgotten – 675MB

City Driving Simulator – 664MB

Infini – 537MB

Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour – 454MB

the StoryTale – 305MB

The Almost Gone – 263MB

Conjurer Andy’s Repeatable Dungeon – 228MB

Quell Zen – 177MB

Sudoky – 138MB

Unitied – 57,0MB