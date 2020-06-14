Daily Nintendo

Jouw online Nintendo Magazine

Nieuwe bestandsgroottes Switch-titels bekend

Robin 14/06/2020
Met onder andere CrossCode, Urban Flow en Destrobots.

Er zijn weer een hoop nieuwe bestandsgroottes te vinden in de Nintendo eShop. De grootste van deze week is Ruiner welke 7,4GB groot is. De kleinste spellen van de week zijn Namco Museum Archives Vol 1 en 2, welke beide 49MB zijn. Ga jij een van deze titels halen? Laat het ons weten in de reacties.

  • Ruiner – 7,4GB
  • Blair Witch – 5,8GB
  • Biped – 5,6GB
  • Klaus – 3,9GB
  • Edna & Harvey: The Breakout – Anniversary Edition – 3,5GB
  • Urban Flow – 2,9GB
  • CrossCode – 1,7GB
  • Urban Trial Tricky – 1,0GB
  • Endless Fables: Dark Moor – 912MB
  • Destrobots – 901MB
  • Aery – Little Bird Adventure – 887MB
  • Miden Tower – 861MB
  • Push the Crate 2 – 813MB
  • Yes, Your Grace – 756MB
  • Ploid Saga – 746MB
  • Elden: Path of the Forgotten – 675MB
  • My Butler – 563MB
  • A Summer with the Shiba Inu – 442MB
  • One Way Heroics Plus – 426MB
  • Working Zombies – 407MB
  • The StoryTale – 305MB
  • Sword and Sandals: Spartacus – 277MB
  • Radio Squid – 214MB
  • Super Soccer Blast – 206MB
  • Hakoniwa Explorer Plus – 135MB
  • I Dream of You and Ice Cream – 70,0MB
  • Namco Museum Archives Vol 1 – 49,0MB
  • Namco Museum Archives Vol 2 – 49,0MB
Tags:

Geef een reactie

Meer nieuws

Release datum Remothered: Broken Porcelain

14/06/2020 Patricia

Nieuwe trailer The Last Campfire

14/06/2020 Patricia

[Community] Welke games heb jij gespeeld en/of gekocht?

14/06/2020 Randy