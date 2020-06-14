Nieuwe bestandsgroottes Switch-titels bekend

Met onder andere CrossCode, Urban Flow en Destrobots.
Er zijn weer een hoop nieuwe bestandsgroottes te vinden in de Nintendo eShop. De grootste van deze week is Ruiner welke 7,4GB groot is. De kleinste spellen van de week zijn Namco Museum Archives Vol 1 en 2, welke beide 49MB zijn. Ga jij een van deze titels halen? Laat het ons weten in de reacties.
- Ruiner – 7,4GB
- Blair Witch – 5,8GB
- Biped – 5,6GB
- Klaus – 3,9GB
- Edna & Harvey: The Breakout – Anniversary Edition – 3,5GB
- Urban Flow – 2,9GB
- CrossCode – 1,7GB
- Urban Trial Tricky – 1,0GB
- Endless Fables: Dark Moor – 912MB
- Destrobots – 901MB
- Aery – Little Bird Adventure – 887MB
- Miden Tower – 861MB
- Push the Crate 2 – 813MB
- Yes, Your Grace – 756MB
- Ploid Saga – 746MB
- Elden: Path of the Forgotten – 675MB
- My Butler – 563MB
- A Summer with the Shiba Inu – 442MB
- One Way Heroics Plus – 426MB
- Working Zombies – 407MB
- The StoryTale – 305MB
- Sword and Sandals: Spartacus – 277MB
- Radio Squid – 214MB
- Super Soccer Blast – 206MB
- Hakoniwa Explorer Plus – 135MB
- I Dream of You and Ice Cream – 70,0MB
- Namco Museum Archives Vol 1 – 49,0MB
- Namco Museum Archives Vol 2 – 49,0MB
