Nieuwe overzichtstrailers vrijgegeven voor BioShock en Borderlands
Dit krijg je allemaal bij BioShock: The Collection en Borderlands Legendary Collection.
Morgen brengt 2K drie spellen uit voor de Nintendo Switch. Deze spellen zijn: BioShock: The Collection, Borderlands Legendary Collection en XCOM2: Collection. Inmiddels heeft Nintendo nieuwe video’s vrijgegeven voor BioShock en Borderlands, waarin te zien is wat je krijgt bij beide collecties. Een overzicht hiervan, samen met de video’s, is hieronder te vinden.
BioShock: The Collection bevat de volgende content:
- BioShock Remastered, inclusief
-Museum of Orphaned Concepts
-Challenge Rooms
-Director’s Commentary: Imagining BioShock
- BioShock 2 Remastered, inclusief
-Minerva’s Den
-The Protector Trials
- Bioshock Infinite the complete edition, inclusief
-Burial at Sea – Episode One
-Burial at Sea – Episode Two
-Clash in the Clouds
-Columbia’s Finest Pack
-Early Bird Special Pack
Borderlands Legendary Collection bevat de volgende content:
- Borderlands Game of the Year edition, inclusief
-The Zombie Island of Dr. Ned
-Mad Moxxi’s Underdome Riot
-The Secret Armory of General Knoxx
-Claptrap’s New Robot Revolution
- Borderlands 2, inclusief
-Head Hunter Pack: Max Moxxi and the WeddingDay Massacre
-Ultimate Vault Hunter Upgrade Pack 2
-Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep
-Psycho Pack
-Creature Slaughter Dome
-Head Hunter Pack: The Horrible Hunger of the Ravenous Wattle Gobbler
-Head Hunter Pack: The Son of Crawmerax
-Head Hunter Pack: How Marcus Saved Mercenary Day
-Ultimate Upgrade Pack
-Sir Hammerlock’s Big Hunt Game
-Mister Torgue’s Campaign of Carnage
-Head Hunter Pack: The Baha’s Bloody Harvest
-Captain Scarlett and her Pirate’s Booty
-Mechromancer pack
-Nog meer uitbreidingen
- Borderlands the pre-sequel, inclusief
-Handsome Jack Doppelganger Pack
-Ultimate Vault Hunter Upgrade Pack: The Holodome Onslaught
-Ultimate Vault Hunter Upgrade Pack 2: Claptastic Voyage
-Lady Hammerlock: the Baroness