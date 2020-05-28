Nieuwe overzichtstrailers vrijgegeven voor BioShock en Borderlands

Dit krijg je allemaal bij BioShock: The Collection en Borderlands Legendary Collection.

Morgen brengt 2K drie spellen uit voor de Nintendo Switch. Deze spellen zijn: BioShock: The Collection, Borderlands Legendary Collection en XCOM2: Collection. Inmiddels heeft Nintendo nieuwe video’s vrijgegeven voor BioShock en Borderlands, waarin te zien is wat je krijgt bij beide collecties. Een overzicht hiervan, samen met de video’s, is hieronder te vinden.

BioShock: The Collection bevat de volgende content:

BioShock Remastered , inclusief

-Museum of Orphaned Concepts

-Challenge Rooms

-Director’s Commentary: Imagining BioShock

-Minerva’s Den

-The Protector Trials

-Burial at Sea – Episode One

-Burial at Sea – Episode Two

-Clash in the Clouds

-Columbia’s Finest Pack

-Early Bird Special Pack

Borderlands Legendary Collection bevat de volgende content: