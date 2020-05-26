BlizzCon 2020 is gecanceld

BlizzCon 2020 voegt zich bij de rij afgezegde evenementen van dit jaar. Mogelijk komt er wel een online versie in het begin van 2021.

Blizzard heeft in een update op de BlizzCon site bekend gemaakt dat er dit jaar geen BlizzCon mogelijk gaat zijn. De onzekerheid en de huidige regelgeving vanaf overheden maakt het onmogelijk een evenement te organiseren.

In plaats daarvan is Blizzard wel bezig met het bedenken van een online alternatief. Helaas zal dit pas op zijn vroegst in het begin van komend jaar plaatsvinden. Volgens Saralyn Smith van Blizzard zorgen het nieuwe territorium en andere factoren ervoor dat het dit jaar niet gaat lukken.

De volledige verklaring van Blizzard is hieronder te lezen.

Hello Blizzard community,



Several weeks ago, I shared an update about our uncertainty around holding BlizzCon this year. Since then, a lot has changed . . . and a lot also hasn’t changed. During this time, we’ve had many discussions about what holding a convention could look like in light of all the health and safety considerations we’d want to make. We’ve also talked about different paths we could take, and how each one could be complicated by fluctuations in national and local health guidelines in the months ahead. Ultimately, after considering our options, we’ve come to the very difficult decision to not have BlizzCon this year.



We’re feeling deeply disappointed about this decision, and imagine many of you will feel the same. I truly love BlizzCon, and I know that’s a sentiment shared by everyone at Blizzard. We will sorely miss connecting with so many of you at the convention and “recharging our geek batteries” this fall.

But we will meet again!

We’re talking about how we might be able to channel the BlizzCon spirit and connect with you in some way online, far less impacted by the state of health and safety protocols for mass in-person gatherings. We’d want to do this as soon as we could, but given that this is new-ish territory and the different factors involved, it will most likely be sometime early next year. BlizzCon is also a stage for big esports events in Blizzard games each year, so we’re also looking into alternatives for supporting some of the high-level competition that would normally take place at the show.

We’ll tell you more about our plans as they develop—but in the meantime, we hope to see you exploring the Shadowlands, hanging out in the Tavern, pushing the payload (do it!), and wherever else in the Blizzard universes you may roam.

Stay safe and stay well,

Saralyn Smith

Whirlwind Barbarian, Executive Producer of BlizzCon