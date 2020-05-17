Nieuwe bestandsgroottes Switch-titels bekend
Met onder andere What the Golf?, Bug Fables en Story of Seasons.
Er zijn weer een hoop nieuwe bestandsgroottes te vinden in de Nintendo eShop. De grootste van deze week is Red Wings: Aces of the Sky en heeft een grootte van 3,5GB. De kleinste is SEGA Ages Thunder Force AC en bedraagt 76MB. Ga jij een van deze titels halen? Laat het ons weten in de reacties.
- Red Wings: Aces of the Sky – 3.5GB
- realMyst: Masterpiece Edition – 3.0GB
- Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town – 999MB
- Flux8 – 961MB
- Atomicrops – 952MB
- Luxteria – 947MB
- Do Not Feed the Monkeys – 794MB
- Genetic Disaster – 741MB
- #womenUp, Super Puzzles Dream – 693MB
- What the Golf? – 689MB
- Game Tengoku CrusinMix Special – 627MB
- Lost Artifacts: Time Machine – 592MB
- Aqua Lungers – 439MB
- Fly Punch Boom! – 429MB
- Concept Destruction – 304MB
- Hill Climbing Mania – 284MB
- Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling – 247MB
- Pushy and Pully in Blockland – 210MB
- Steel Rain – 169MB
- Arrest of a Stone Buddha – 158MB
- SEGA Ages Thunder Force AC – 76.0MB
Eén gedachte over “Nieuwe bestandsgroottes Switch-titels bekend”
Het zegt me allemaal niet veel en heb nog genoeg andere games te spelen, dus voor nu doe ik er niks mee.