Capcom sluit meer Street Fighter-games op Switch niet uit

Ultra Street Fighter II en Street Fighter 30th Anniversary deden het goed op de hybride console.

Goed nieuws voor fans van de Street Fighter-serie. Capcom sluit de komst van meer Street Fighter-games voor Switch namelijk niet uit. In een recent interview met USgamer zei Yoshinori Ono, de producent van serie, dat ze de Nintendo Switch zeker in gedachte houden. Ono gaf ook aan dat Ultra Street Fighter II en Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection financieel succesvol waren op de hybride console.

Ook los van de Street Fighter-serie is Capcom positief over de Nintendo Switch. Het bedrijf ziet de Switch als een ‘belangrijk systeem voor alle soorten games’. Een stuk uit het interview kun je hieronder teruglezen.

Zou jij graag meer Street Fighter-spellen op de Nintendo Switch zien verschijnen in de toekomst?

“Since the Switch came out, we’ve released Ultra Street Fighter II and Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection for that platform. From a business standpoint, these two titles were a success. We are seeing many competitive titles, including Smash Bros., doing well on Switch and players are enjoying those types of experiences on that platform. If there is another opportunity that makes sense for us, we would consider the Switch again. Regarding Street Fighter 5, it is currently exclusive to PS4 and PC. However, as mentioned above, we do see Switch as an important platform for all types of games.”