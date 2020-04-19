Exit the Gungeon update 2.0.6 nu uit; vele kleine aanpassingen

Er is een nieuwe update uit met vele patchnotes.

Exit the Gungeon is ongeveer een maand geleden verschenen, maar toch wordt er nog hard gewerkt aan het spel. Vanaf vandaag is versie 2.0.6 namelijk beschikbaar welke allerlei veranderingen met zich mee brengt. Dodge Roll heeft een aantal bugs opgelost, maar ook kleine prettige aanpassingen. Ook heeft het spel een wat betere balans gekregen. Hieronder kun je alle patchnotes lezen. Ben je nieuwsgierig naar de game? Lees dan hier onze review.

Control Changes

[Switch] Added full control binding options

Added an Easy Air Dodge option: Pressing the Jump button while in the air now triggers an air dodge roll (just as pressing Dodge would)

Added a Rapid Descent option: Holding the Down button while jumping or falling will allow you to fall through one-way platforms

Added an Aim To Fire option: this allows controller users to fire just by aiming with the right stick, rather than requiring aiming and a separate Fire button

Added an Auto-Descend option: this allows players to drop down through platforms by using the down key, rather than requiring Jump + Down

Added an Auto-Ascend option: this allows players to jump by using the up button

Added a control binding to manually reload weapons (defaults to R on keyboards, or Y/Triangle on controllers; note that if you already have a save file, you’ll need to bind this yourself or reset your bindings to default)

Added a Combined Jump/Roll option: this allows players to dodge roll by pressing the Jump button while holding directly left or right

Fixed an issue where players could drop down through the floor of some elevators (trains)

Fixed a case where an air dodge roll may move in a different direction than the player would expect

Balance Changes

Reduced the amount of combo points required to reach early levels (0-10), and increased the points required to reach later levels (12-20). This should allow players to recover more quickly from a combo wipe, but requires the same amount of combo points to reach level 20.

Did another balance pass on charged weapons; some were too slow or weak to be viable, especially in later floors. Additionally, tapping the Shoot button no longer fires charged weapons faster than holding the Shoot button down.

Several tweaks to the final boss to slightly lower difficulty: reduced HP, increased some pauses before bullets spawn and a few other minor changes

Made Sepulchergeist’s tetromino attack slightly slower

Wallevator spawns Spent (zombullets) less frequently

Lowered health of Medusalier and Low Priest

Lowered the health of the Spectral Gun Nut and reduced how frequently he appears in the Hollow elevators

Adjusted the fire rate and damage of the Bullet gun and the Shock Rifle

Buffed the Makeshift Cannon but limited its shots

Lowered Amulet of Pit Lord cooldown

Improved Makeshift Cannon and Sling, especially against bosses

Buffed the Charge Shot and Blunderbuss

Decreased enemy/boss health slightly on all levels but the first

Reduced the combo cost of using blanks (they no longer drop your combo level, only clear progress towards the next combo level)

Redistributed gun qualities along Combo levels, which should make gun spawns better at lower levels.

Increased hegemony credit drop rates (and increased them even further for flawlessing a boss)

Wax Wings now give the player the ability to slow down time temporarily by pressing the Jump button

Added a cooldown for Spiked Boots’ effect on bosses and tightened up the hit detection (now requires you to land near the head of the enemy)

Decreased Scattershot damage and Membrane’s fire rate

Gameplay Changes / Improvements

[Switch] New home screen icon to better match ETG’s icon

[Switch] The game will now pause correctly when returning to the Nintendo home screen

Charged weapons now automatically begin charging whenever they’re equipped; discharge them by pressing (or releasing) the fire button. This means you can continue to press and hold fire to use charged weapons, but if you’re just repeatedly pressing fire, they should now just fire when ready

Fixed an issue where some guns could be fired faster than intended when the fire button was pressed rapidly, which caused both game imbalance and cramped trigger fingers

Added interaction outlines to the doorways in the Marine’s second elevator to indicate that the player needs to enter a room to continue

Casey will reflect ownerless projectiles (notably Bullats); reflected bullets/enemies will also fly faster and with more force

Added cursor customization options, including shape, size, color, and transparency

Added an option to enable the cursor while using a controller

The current weapon UI now shows the remaining ammo in the clip

Added very low reload times to certain weapons with extremely large magazine clips to work better with manual reload and displayed remaining ammo

Chests can no longer be damaged in certain states (e.g. while spawning or opening)

Set a maximum fall speed for the player

Added new tutorial lines to cover new control options, clarify that the player can dodge roll while in the air, and that blanks can be activated by pressing both thumbsticks in (L3 + R3).

Improved audio for Unicorn Horn and Crown of Guns

Added stricter spacing rules for the climbing elevator, which should prevent requiring very long jumps

Phase Spiders that spawn in rooms should now always be placed near the ceiling

Homing weapons now work better with the final boss

Новый русский шрифт! (New Russian font!)

Improved controller icon handling for many controllers

Increased the max distance of laser sights to make Snipers more fair in very large rooms

Moved the achievement unlock point in Old Red’s quest to the turn-in step instead of the reward step

Charged weapons no longer fire when going through doors

Added a failsafe to detect and kill enemies that are stuck outside of rooms in the rare case that this happens (which would previously cause a softlock in the room)

Just Desserts Golfing will now let you swing at any zoom level

Enemies now drop currency when transmogrified

Gave Hattori more clear dialogue when temporarily out of stock

The Machine Fist explosion will no longer hurt the player

Added 3d backgrounds

Bug Fixes