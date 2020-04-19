Exit the Gungeon update 2.0.6 nu uit; vele kleine aanpassingen
Er is een nieuwe update uit met vele patchnotes.
Exit the Gungeon is ongeveer een maand geleden verschenen, maar toch wordt er nog hard gewerkt aan het spel. Vanaf vandaag is versie 2.0.6 namelijk beschikbaar welke allerlei veranderingen met zich mee brengt. Dodge Roll heeft een aantal bugs opgelost, maar ook kleine prettige aanpassingen. Ook heeft het spel een wat betere balans gekregen. Hieronder kun je alle patchnotes lezen. Ben je nieuwsgierig naar de game? Lees dan hier onze review.
Control Changes
- [Switch] Added full control binding options
- Added an Easy Air Dodge option: Pressing the Jump button while in the air now triggers an air dodge roll (just as pressing Dodge would)
- Added a Rapid Descent option: Holding the Down button while jumping or falling will allow you to fall through one-way platforms
- Added an Aim To Fire option: this allows controller users to fire just by aiming with the right stick, rather than requiring aiming and a separate Fire button
- Added an Auto-Descend option: this allows players to drop down through platforms by using the down key, rather than requiring Jump + Down
- Added an Auto-Ascend option: this allows players to jump by using the up button
- Added a control binding to manually reload weapons (defaults to R on keyboards, or Y/Triangle on controllers; note that if you already have a save file, you’ll need to bind this yourself or reset your bindings to default)
- Added a Combined Jump/Roll option: this allows players to dodge roll by pressing the Jump button while holding directly left or right
- Fixed an issue where players could drop down through the floor of some elevators (trains)
- Fixed a case where an air dodge roll may move in a different direction than the player would expect
Balance Changes
- Reduced the amount of combo points required to reach early levels (0-10), and increased the points required to reach later levels (12-20). This should allow players to recover more quickly from a combo wipe, but requires the same amount of combo points to reach level 20.
- Did another balance pass on charged weapons; some were too slow or weak to be viable, especially in later floors. Additionally, tapping the Shoot button no longer fires charged weapons faster than holding the Shoot button down.
- Several tweaks to the final boss to slightly lower difficulty: reduced HP, increased some pauses before bullets spawn and a few other minor changes
- Made Sepulchergeist’s tetromino attack slightly slower
- Wallevator spawns Spent (zombullets) less frequently
- Lowered health of Medusalier and Low Priest
- Lowered the health of the Spectral Gun Nut and reduced how frequently he appears in the Hollow elevators
- Adjusted the fire rate and damage of the Bullet gun and the Shock Rifle
- Buffed the Makeshift Cannon but limited its shots
- Lowered Amulet of Pit Lord cooldown
- Improved Makeshift Cannon and Sling, especially against bosses
- Buffed the Charge Shot and Blunderbuss
- Decreased enemy/boss health slightly on all levels but the first
- Reduced the combo cost of using blanks (they no longer drop your combo level, only clear progress towards the next combo level)
- Redistributed gun qualities along Combo levels, which should make gun spawns better at lower levels.
- Increased hegemony credit drop rates (and increased them even further for flawlessing a boss)
- Wax Wings now give the player the ability to slow down time temporarily by pressing the Jump button
- Added a cooldown for Spiked Boots’ effect on bosses and tightened up the hit detection (now requires you to land near the head of the enemy)
- Decreased Scattershot damage and Membrane’s fire rate
Gameplay Changes / Improvements
- [Switch] New home screen icon to better match ETG’s icon
- [Switch] The game will now pause correctly when returning to the Nintendo home screen
- Charged weapons now automatically begin charging whenever they’re equipped; discharge them by pressing (or releasing) the fire button. This means you can continue to press and hold fire to use charged weapons, but if you’re just repeatedly pressing fire, they should now just fire when ready
- Fixed an issue where some guns could be fired faster than intended when the fire button was pressed rapidly, which caused both game imbalance and cramped trigger fingers
- Added interaction outlines to the doorways in the Marine’s second elevator to indicate that the player needs to enter a room to continue
- Casey will reflect ownerless projectiles (notably Bullats); reflected bullets/enemies will also fly faster and with more force
- Added cursor customization options, including shape, size, color, and transparency
- Added an option to enable the cursor while using a controller
- The current weapon UI now shows the remaining ammo in the clip
- Added very low reload times to certain weapons with extremely large magazine clips to work better with manual reload and displayed remaining ammo
- Chests can no longer be damaged in certain states (e.g. while spawning or opening)
- Set a maximum fall speed for the player
- Added new tutorial lines to cover new control options, clarify that the player can dodge roll while in the air, and that blanks can be activated by pressing both thumbsticks in (L3 + R3).
- Improved audio for Unicorn Horn and Crown of Guns
- Added stricter spacing rules for the climbing elevator, which should prevent requiring very long jumps
- Phase Spiders that spawn in rooms should now always be placed near the ceiling
- Homing weapons now work better with the final boss
- Новый русский шрифт! (New Russian font!)
- Improved controller icon handling for many controllers
- Increased the max distance of laser sights to make Snipers more fair in very large rooms
- Moved the achievement unlock point in Old Red’s quest to the turn-in step instead of the reward step
- Charged weapons no longer fire when going through doors
- Added a failsafe to detect and kill enemies that are stuck outside of rooms in the rare case that this happens (which would previously cause a softlock in the room)
- Just Desserts Golfing will now let you swing at any zoom level
- Enemies now drop currency when transmogrified
- Gave Hattori more clear dialogue when temporarily out of stock
- The Machine Fist explosion will no longer hurt the player
- Added 3d backgrounds
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a soft lock issue in Winchester’s games
- Bandana Bullet Kin now has the correct Diginomicon entry for most languages (will require new localization for the remaining languages)
- Fixed an issue caused by pausing during the load screen transition
- Fixed an issue with ultrawide monitors and Winchester’s Original Game
- Fixed an issue in Winchester’s Original Game where targets were suspended in midair.
- Fixed an issue where starting items for unlockable characters could show as locked in the Diginomicon even when equipped
- Fixed an issue with charged gun sounds
- Fixed audio levels for some sound effects
- Fixed a rare graphical glitch with the diginomocon
- Fixed an issue where Meowitzer could disappear when the game was paused during a certain attack
- Fixed an issue which could prevent you from entering doors
- Fixed an issue which could result in the player not being able to fire with the banana
- Fixed a visual issue with some shop departures
- Fixed a problem where pausing the game when projectiles are being reflected could cause large slowdowns
- Fixed an issue which could cause the medkit to decrease the Robot’s armor
- Fixed an issue causing a specific weapon to appear as locked in the Diginomocon when it shouldn’t be
- Fixed an issue caused by hitting Trorc’s dummy with the Flying Disc
- Fixed a display issue with glyphs in some languages (e.g. Polish)
- Fixed the Dog’s description to accurately reflect its behavior
- Fixed the Makeshift Cannon’s description to reflect having multiple shots
- Fixed the Amulet of the Pit Lord’s description to accurately describe the cooldown of its ability
- Fixed a visual issue with long descriptions in the options menu
- Fixed a visual bug causing cracks to appear the wrong color
- Fixed a visual issue with the Super Space Turtle’s flame trail in flying levels
- Fixed a visual issue with a floating platform near Doug in the Underbreach
- Fixed an issue which could cause sound to cut out mid-run
- Fixed a softlock resulting in a black screen upon exiting a shop
- Fixed a room softlock caused by Phase Spiders spawning too close to the ceiling
- Fixed an issue where exiting the game at certain times could result in purchased items being lost but spent meta currency not being refunded
- Fixed an issue which caused the reward platform not to show up on the Pilot’s fourth floor (no more dropping hegemony credits!)
- Fixed several issues with the Shield weapon (prevent spamming with multi-shot items, can’t block projectiles while hand is empty, shield is no longer destroyed when it hits certain projectiles)
- Fixed a bug which could cause flying players using a controller to roll much further than intended towards enemies
- Fixed a pathfinding issue which could cause the Dog to seek out corners
- Fixed some display issues with Russian text
- Fixed an issue where some amulets didn’t give bonus blanks on level change
- Fixed an issue where explosions in Winchester’s game could damage queued player ammo
- Fixed several issues which could cause the player to take damage when entering a room before taking full control (especially the Marine’s second level)
- Fixed a bug causing a few weapons to show up with unusual frequency under certain circumstances
- Fixed an issue where enemies with long weapons could shoot through some thin walls
- Fixed an issue where one purchasable hat wasn’t showing up in the hat shop (this should be the missing #34 for the achievement)
- Fixed some aim issues with companions on the fight with the final boss
- Fixed an issue where climbing elevators could rarely require a vertical jump higher than the player’s jump height
- Fixed an issue where the player could take damage during the transition to the Mutread Head on some elevators
- Fixed an issue in Winchester’s Game where the camera would shake when zoomed out completely at some resolutions
- Fixed the parallax background speeds for some elevators
- Fixed a camera issue which could cause the camera to smoothly move to Cadence and Ox’s room in the Underbreach instead of snapping to the new location
- Fixed an issue where changing controllers could break the binding screen
- Fixed several issues caused by pausing the game during special scenes
- Fixed a visual issue where certain parts of the end game scene were not properly destroyed
- Fixed some tutorial issues with the new control options
- Fixed an issue where the combo meter was playing VFX and sounds even after level 20
- Fixed some issues with charged gun audio
- Fixed an issue where Bello’s shop music was playing longer than intended on the fifth floor
- Fixed an issue where the Diginomicon could remain dark after showing multiple unlock messages
- Fixed an issue where the Riddle of Lead description was in Russian for Korean players