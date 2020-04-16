Gamescom 2020 geannuleerd – wél digitaal evenement

Het Coronavirus doet Gamescom 2020 de das om.

Het was al even spannend of Gamescom dit jaar in een fysieke vorm door zou kunnen gaan. In de loop van mei zou een definitieve beslissing genomen worden rondom de fysieke versie van Gamescom, maar de beslissing is vervroegd. Gamescom 2020 zal officieel niet doorgaan zoals we het evenement kennen. Wél zal er een digitaal evenement komen. De organisatie liep eerder al vooruit op een mogelijke annulering en daarom werden digitale onderdelen alvast uitgebreid.

In de komende weken komt er meer duidelijkheid over hoe de Gamescom dit jaar een digitale vorm gaat aannemen. Het officiele statement kun je hieronder lezen:

“It’s official: unfortunately, gamescom will under no circumstances take place on site in Cologne this year. Just like many of you, we are disappointed because, as the gamescom team, we have been working on a wonderful gamescom 2020 for months, just like many exhibitors. However, it is also quite clear to us that, in the face of the corona pandemic, we must stand united. This means that we must all be considerate of each other and reduce the risk of infection.

We are, however, already working at full speed on a digital gamescom. It is, after all, the world’s biggest event for games, and that’s what it should be again this year. You can already look forward to how we will celebrate the best games and gamescom together with you and millions of gamers worldwide at the end of August, even if it will only be digital and not on location this time. Because one thing is certain: this year too, gamescom is and will remain “The Heart of Gaming”!

We will reveal more about this in the next few weeks. Until then, stay healthy and don’t forget to #StayHomePlayTogether!”