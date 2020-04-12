Nieuwe bestandsgroottes Switch titels bekend
Met onder andere Streets of Rage 4.
Er zijn weer een hoop nieuwe bestandsgroottes in de Nintendo eShop te vinden. De grootste titels van deze week bedraagt 5GB, de kleinste daarentegen net 66MB. Ga jij een van deze spellen halen? Laat het ons weten in de reacties.
- Yumeutsutsu Re:Master – 5.0GB
- Streets of Rage 4 – 3.1GB
- Hyper Jam – 3.0GB
- Yumeutsutsu Re:After – 1.9GB
- A Fold Apart – 1.2GB
- Dungeon of the Endless – 1.2GB
- Freakout: Calamity TV Show – 1.0GB
- Super Pixel Racers – 645MB
- Lost Artifacts: Golden Island – 537MB
- Car Trader Simulator – 471MB
- Kawaii Deathu Desu – 419MB
- Finding Teddy 2: Definitive Edition – 416MB
- Path of Giants – 341MB
- Later Daters – 338MB
- Rover Wars – 307MB
- Purrs In Heaven – 289MB
- Jet Lancer – 275MB
- Shadows – 222MB
- Blind Men – 182MB
- Legends of Amberland: The Forgotten Crown – 132MB
- ZHED – 66.0MB