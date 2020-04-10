Nieuwe Streets of Rage 4 trailer

De nieuwe trailer laat o.a. unlockable characters en muziek uit de oude games zien.

Tijdens afgelopen indieworld werd aangekondigd dat Streets of Rage 4, het vervolg van SEGA’s populaire franchise Streets of Rage, ook naar de Switch zal komen. Een nieuwe trailer is nu naar buiten gebracht door DotEmu, waarin verschillende interessante dingen te zien zijn.

Zo zal het bijvoorbeeld mogelijk worden om in game memorabilia van oudere games te unlocken, zoals ““unlockable pixel art characters with movesets and abilities unique to their respective games”. Ook zullen de soundtracks van Streets of Rage 1 en 2 beschikbaar zijn.

Streets of Rage’s fighters can call the cops for their special moves, while Streets of Rage 3’s characters can sprint and roll through environments. Catch Skate, Max, and all the throwback warriors making their glorious return!

These retro characters combine with Streets of Rage 4’s five hand-animated leading fighters to bring the total playable roster’s count to 17. For a full nostalgic trip, players can also switch to the series iconic original soundtrack, handing out beatdowns backed by tracks from Streets of Rage 1 and Streets of Rage 2. Taking down thugs with these timeless songs cranked up makes for an incredibly satisfying retro experience.