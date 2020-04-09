Laatste:

Spring Sale 2020 in Nintendo eShop voegt nieuwe deals toe

Nog meer kortingen?

Nintendo heeft een week geleden de 2020 Spring Sale afgetrapt met een reeks vol mooie highlights met scherpe kortingen. Meer dan 300 titels zijn afgeprijsd met een korting tot maar liefst 80%.

Kirby Allies, The Stretchers, Astral chain en meer maken deel uit van de nieuwe deals die vanaf vandaag aan de Spring Sale 2020 meedoen!

Bekijk de volledige lijst van alle nieuwe highlights hieronder:

TitleContent TypeDiscountSale Start DateSale End Date
Snipperclips – Cut it out, together!
(Nintendo)		Game – Digital Only30% off09/04/2020, 15:00 CEST19/04/2020, 23:59 local time
The Stretchers
(Nintendo)		Game – Digital Only30% off09/04/2020, 15:00 CEST19/04/2020, 23:59 local time
Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker
(Nintendo)		Game – Dual Distribution30% off09/04/2020, 15:00 CEST19/04/2020, 23:59 local time
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
(Nintendo)		Game – Dual Distribution30% off09/04/2020, 15:00 CEST19/04/2020, 23:59 local time
Astral Chain
(Nintendo)		Game – Dual Distribution33% off09/04/2020, 15:00 CEST19/04/2020, 23:59 local time
Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
(Nintendo)		Game – Dual Distribution33% off09/04/2020, 15:00 CEST19/04/2020, 23:59 local time
Kirby Star Allies
(Nintendo)		Game – Dual Distribution33% off09/04/2020, 15:00 CEST19/04/2020, 23:59 local time

