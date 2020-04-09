Spring Sale 2020 in Nintendo eShop voegt nieuwe deals toe
Nog meer kortingen?
Nintendo heeft een week geleden de 2020 Spring Sale afgetrapt met een reeks vol mooie highlights met scherpe kortingen. Meer dan 300 titels zijn afgeprijsd met een korting tot maar liefst 80%.
Kirby Allies, The Stretchers, Astral chain en meer maken deel uit van de nieuwe deals die vanaf vandaag aan de Spring Sale 2020 meedoen!
Bekijk de volledige lijst van alle nieuwe highlights hieronder:
|Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Sale Start Date
|Sale End Date
|Snipperclips – Cut it out, together!
(Nintendo)
|Game – Digital Only
|30% off
|09/04/2020, 15:00 CEST
|19/04/2020, 23:59 local time
|The Stretchers
(Nintendo)
|Game – Digital Only
|30% off
|09/04/2020, 15:00 CEST
|19/04/2020, 23:59 local time
|Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker
(Nintendo)
|Game – Dual Distribution
|30% off
|09/04/2020, 15:00 CEST
|19/04/2020, 23:59 local time
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
(Nintendo)
|Game – Dual Distribution
|30% off
|09/04/2020, 15:00 CEST
|19/04/2020, 23:59 local time
|Astral Chain
(Nintendo)
|Game – Dual Distribution
|33% off
|09/04/2020, 15:00 CEST
|19/04/2020, 23:59 local time
|Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
(Nintendo)
|Game – Dual Distribution
|33% off
|09/04/2020, 15:00 CEST
|19/04/2020, 23:59 local time
|Kirby Star Allies
(Nintendo)
|Game – Dual Distribution
|33% off
|09/04/2020, 15:00 CEST
|19/04/2020, 23:59 local time