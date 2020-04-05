Nieuw bestandsgroottes Switch-titels bekend
De grootste van deze week is 2,9GB.
Er zijn weer een hoop nieuwe bestandsgroottes bekend gemaakt in de Nintendo eShop. De grootste van deze week is The Otterman Empire en bedraagt nog net geen 3GB. De kleinste van de week is slechts 258MB. Lukt het jullie nog zonder extra opslaggeheugen? Laat het ons weten in de reacties.
- The Otterman Empire – 2.9GB
- Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition – 2.6GB
- Towertale – 1.8GB
- RMX Motocross – 1.5GB
- Boot Hill Bounties – 1.5GB
- Arcaica: The Path of Light – 1.5GB
- Ministry of Broadcast – 1.3GB
- Pen and Paper Games Bundle – 1.2GB
- Slain / Valfaris Big Sugar Bundle – 1.1GB
- Grimvalor – 1.0GB
- Bridge! 3 – 1.0GB
- Monster Viator – 461MB
- Doubles Hard – 425MB
- Fight of Animals – 329MB
- Can Androids Pray: Blue – 258MB