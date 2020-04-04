Virtuos wil PS5 en Xbox Series X games naar de Switch porten

De studio heeft grote plannen!

Virtuos is een gameontwikkelaar uit Singapore, die de afgelopen jaren heeft geholpen een behoorlijk aantal Triple A games naar de Switch te brengen. Het feit dat Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age, Dark Souls: Remastered, Starlink: Battle for Atlas, en The Outer Worlds inmiddels allemaal (of bijna allemaal) op de Switch te spelen zijn hebben we dan ook gedeeltelijk aan hen te danken. En gelukkig houdt het daar nog niet op.

Virtuos heeft namelijk grote plannen wat de Switch betreft.Later dit jaar zullen namelijk de PS5 en Xbox Series X verschijnen, en Virtuos heeft aangegeven games voor deze consoles ook naar de Switch te willen brengen. In een interview met Maxi-Geek zei Elijah Freeman het volgende:

“We believe that 2020 will be the year of game-centric development, where players will expect as standard a consistency of experience with their favorite games. With the launch of the new Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 this year, developers need to strategize and plan for the game experience to be consistent across all platforms. At Virtuos we are charged up and full of talent that is ready to help bring these new games to the Nintendo Switch.”