2020 Spring Sale vandaag gestart op de Europese eShop

Neem snel een kijkje!

Nintendo heeft vandaag de 2020 Spring Sale afgetrapt met een reeks vol mooie highlights met scherpe kortingen. Meer dan 300 titels zijn afgeprijsd met een korting tot maar liefst 80%.

Zit je thuis en heb je niks te doen? Neem dan snel een kijkje in de onderstaande lijst met een paar hoogtepuntjes van deze sale. Helaas heeft Nintendo geen lijst vrijgegeven waarin alle deals staan. Voor een volledige lijst van aanbiedingen, kun je uiteraard naar de Europese eShop gaan.

Highlights

TitleContent TypeDiscountSale Start DateSale End Date
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
(Activision)		Game – Dual Distribution49% off02/04/2020, 15:00 CEST19/04/2020, 23:59 local time
Spyro Reignited Trilogy
(Activision)		Game – Dual Distribution49% off02/04/2020, 15:00 CEST19/04/2020, 23:59 local time
Diablo III: Eternal Collection
(Blizzard)		Game – Dual Distribution48% off02/04/2020, 15:00 CEST19/04/2020, 23:59 local time
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition
(CD PROJEKT)		Game – Dual Distribution30% off02/04/2020, 15:00 CEST19/04/2020, 23:59 local time
Metro: Last Light Redux
(Koch Media)		Game – Dual Distribution30% off02/04/2020, 15:00 CEST19/04/2020, 23:59 local time
Metro 2033 Redux
(Koch Media)		Game – Dual Distribution30% off02/04/2020, 15:00 CEST19/04/2020, 23:59 local time
Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition
(Larian Studios)		Game – Digital Only30% off02/04/2020, 15:00 CEST19/04/2020, 23:59 local time
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
(Ninja Theory)		Game – Digital Only50% off02/04/2020, 15:00 CEST19/04/2020, 23:59 local time
Sonic Mania
(SEGA)		Game – Dual Distribution30% off02/04/2020, 15:00 CEST19/04/2020, 23:59 local time
Bastion
(Supergiant Games)		Game – Digital Only80% off02/04/2020, 15:00 CEST19/04/2020, 23:59 local time
Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
(Team17)		Game – Dual Distribution33% off02/04/2020, 15:00 CEST19/04/2020, 23:59 local time
Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
(THQ Nordic)		Game – Dual Distribution40% off02/04/2020, 15:00 CEST19/04/2020, 23:59 local time
Just Dance 2020
(Ubisoft)		Game – Dual Distribution60% off02/04/2020, 15:00 CEST19/04/2020, 23:59 local time
Assassin’s Creed The Rebel Collection
(Ubisoft)		Game – Dual Distribution30% off02/04/2020, 15:00 CEST19/04/2020, 23:59 local time
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle 
(Ubisoft)		Game – Dual Distribution75% off02/04/2020, 15:00 CEST19/04/2020, 23:59 local time

