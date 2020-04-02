2020 Spring Sale vandaag gestart op de Europese eShop
Neem snel een kijkje!
Nintendo heeft vandaag de 2020 Spring Sale afgetrapt met een reeks vol mooie highlights met scherpe kortingen. Meer dan 300 titels zijn afgeprijsd met een korting tot maar liefst 80%.
Zit je thuis en heb je niks te doen? Neem dan snel een kijkje in de onderstaande lijst met een paar hoogtepuntjes van deze sale. Helaas heeft Nintendo geen lijst vrijgegeven waarin alle deals staan. Voor een volledige lijst van aanbiedingen, kun je uiteraard naar de Europese eShop gaan.
Highlights
|Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Sale Start Date
|Sale End Date
|Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
(Activision)
|Game – Dual Distribution
|49% off
|02/04/2020, 15:00 CEST
|19/04/2020, 23:59 local time
|Spyro Reignited Trilogy
(Activision)
|Game – Dual Distribution
|49% off
|02/04/2020, 15:00 CEST
|19/04/2020, 23:59 local time
|Diablo III: Eternal Collection
(Blizzard)
|Game – Dual Distribution
|48% off
|02/04/2020, 15:00 CEST
|19/04/2020, 23:59 local time
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition
(CD PROJEKT)
|Game – Dual Distribution
|30% off
|02/04/2020, 15:00 CEST
|19/04/2020, 23:59 local time
|Metro: Last Light Redux
(Koch Media)
|Game – Dual Distribution
|30% off
|02/04/2020, 15:00 CEST
|19/04/2020, 23:59 local time
|Metro 2033 Redux
(Koch Media)
|Game – Dual Distribution
|30% off
|02/04/2020, 15:00 CEST
|19/04/2020, 23:59 local time
|Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition
(Larian Studios)
|Game – Digital Only
|30% off
|02/04/2020, 15:00 CEST
|19/04/2020, 23:59 local time
|Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
(Ninja Theory)
|Game – Digital Only
|50% off
|02/04/2020, 15:00 CEST
|19/04/2020, 23:59 local time
|Sonic Mania
(SEGA)
|Game – Dual Distribution
|30% off
|02/04/2020, 15:00 CEST
|19/04/2020, 23:59 local time
|Bastion
(Supergiant Games)
|Game – Digital Only
|80% off
|02/04/2020, 15:00 CEST
|19/04/2020, 23:59 local time
|Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
(Team17)
|Game – Dual Distribution
|33% off
|02/04/2020, 15:00 CEST
|19/04/2020, 23:59 local time
|Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
(THQ Nordic)
|Game – Dual Distribution
|40% off
|02/04/2020, 15:00 CEST
|19/04/2020, 23:59 local time
|Just Dance 2020
(Ubisoft)
|Game – Dual Distribution
|60% off
|02/04/2020, 15:00 CEST
|19/04/2020, 23:59 local time
|Assassin’s Creed The Rebel Collection
(Ubisoft)
|Game – Dual Distribution
|30% off
|02/04/2020, 15:00 CEST
|19/04/2020, 23:59 local time
|Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
(Ubisoft)
|Game – Dual Distribution
|75% off
|02/04/2020, 15:00 CEST
|19/04/2020, 23:59 local time