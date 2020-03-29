Sky: Children of the Light wordt hybride premium en free-to-play

Hoe is alleen nog niet duidelijk.

Sky: Children of the Light is momenteel alleen te spelen op mobiele telefoons. Daar komt binnenkort verandering in, want hoewel het gerucht dat de game naar de Switch zou komen al langer bestond, is dit tijdens de laatste Indie world bevestigd.

Op de Switch zal Sky: Children of the Light echter geen free-to-play titel worden. Op de mobiel is dit momenteel wel het geval, maar mede oprichter Jenova Chan gaf in een interview met thatgamecompany aan dat daar verandering in komt. Het plan is namelijk om net iets meer naar de consoles te brengen, waaronder Cross-platform support. Om dit teweeg te brengen is het plan om de game als een hybride van premium en free-to-play aan te bieden. Hij zei hierover het volgende:

“We’re trying to create a family-friendly experience — different from children’s games, which are certainly family-friendly but have no emotional value for adults. I wanted to see a game where a whole family can play together. If we make this game available on multiple platforms and allow them to cross-play, you can literally go to any family. Dad and mum always have phones, the kids will either have an iPad or a Switch, and then they can all play together.”

Details over hoe dit zich uitwerkt zullen later bekend worden gemaakt. We houden jullie op de hoogte!