Reggie over het verhaal van ‘My body is ready’

De oud-president van Nintendo of America liet weten hoe hij het vindt om gememed te worden en geeft informatie over hoe deze zin tot stand is gekomen.

“My body is ready”, met deze zin stal Reggie Fils-Aime de show tijdens de E3 van 2007. Het is een van de meest memorabele quotes die Reggie heeft gemaakt. In de afgelopen jaren kwamen daar nog meer leuke voorbeelden bij. In een recentelijke aflevering van Present Value Podcast vertelt Reggie hoe hij het vindt om een meme te zijn. Ook laat de oud-president weten hoe deze legendarische zin onstaan is.

Becoming a meme means that, whether I’m here on campus or at my local grocery store, I get recognized and people smile and people tell me how much they love Nintendo and are appreciative of what I have been able to do. Becoming a meme was never planned. Not with that opening line in 2004. Not with those faithful words as I first stepped on a Wii Balance Board. Not with videos that have lasers coming out of my eyes. If you go to any place on the web where you can download memes and attach them to text messages and Instagram posts – I don’t know the last time I looked, I think there were about close to 100 different memes of me doing different things. They’re never planned. They happen because in my view, first, Nintendo is in the entertainment space. We make people smile. And we’re fortunate to have exposure on a global basis to literally hundreds of millions of consumers. My personality’s big. I like to have fun. I’ve done a lot of fun things on behalf of Nintendo. And we have passionate fans – fans that react to these memes and proliferate them throughout the internet. You can never anticipate what will become a meme.