Inmost opnieuw vertraagd

De indie game staat nu gepland voor begin dit jaar.

Het is alweer een jaar geleden dat verhaal gestuurde platformer Inmost werd aangekondigd voor de Switch. De game zou oorspronkelijk op verschillende momenten in 2019 uitkomen, maar werd telkens opnieuw vertraagd. Ontwikkelaar Hidden Layer Games heeft nu een update naar buiten gebracht waarin dit erkent wordt, en waarin wordt aangegeven waarom het zo lang duurt. Dit bericht kun je hieronder lezen.

In Inmost neem jij de rol aan van drie verschillende personages. Je speelt een ridder, een wezen dat zich voedt door middel van pijn en een jong meisje. De drie zijn met elkaar verbonden door middel van een groot, donker verhaal. De game is volledig in pixelart-stijl. Zoals het er nu voor staat zal de game begin dit jaar op de Switch verschijnen.

After the release in Arcade, we received an incredible amount of warm, supportive and positive feedback from players, which Andriy and I couldn’t be more grateful for. After all, the most important thing that feedback can give us is the ability to make the game better for everyone. Shortly after launch we had a couple of important technical problems that we managed to solve within a few short hours, and now the game has rating 4.5 / 5 based on hundreds of reviews – and still growing!

Alexey here, lead artist and designer at Hidden Layer Games. I just wanted to give you an update on how development of INMOST is coming along for PC.

We spent more than three years working hard to develop INMOST, and despite a very successful launch, we as developers always see hundreds of things that could be tweaked to make the experience better. Things like making the controls a little more comfortable, delivering a richer story, implementing smoother animations etc. may seem small, but the game itself is the sum of these things.

All this being said, we’ve decided to postpone the release on PC and Switch in order to give the players the best experience, and will now be releasing INMOST in Q1 of 2020.

It’s very exciting for us to know that we’re able to make these creative and technical changes thanks to a supportive publisher and supportive community, and we can’t wait to bring you INMOST!

Thank you. INMOST team