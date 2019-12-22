Nieuwe bestandsgroottes Switch-titels bekend

Onder andere die van Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl en Never Again.

Er zijn weer een hoop nieuwe bestandsgroottes te vinden in de Nintendo eShop. De grootste van deze week in Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl, dit spel neemt 6,6GB in beslag. De kleinste van deze week is Arcade Archives VS. Balloon Fight met slechts 36MB. Heb jij nog voor komende tijd genoeg ruimte of wordt het tijd voor een sd-kaart? Laat het ons weten.